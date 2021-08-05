vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 11,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.85. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

