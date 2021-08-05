Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $504.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 494.49 ($6.46), with a volume of 305572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

FAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.55 million and a PE ratio of 92.45.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.