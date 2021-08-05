VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

