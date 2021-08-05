Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.50. 271,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.36. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

