Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NCZ opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

