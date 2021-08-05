VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Shares of VTSI opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Read More: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.