Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

