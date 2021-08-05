Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.