Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.83

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 18.83 and last traded at 18.48, with a volume of 114917 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 18.59.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.