Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 637.8 days.

CNRAF stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

