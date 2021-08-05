Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 637.8 days.
CNRAF stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.
About Vicinity Centres
