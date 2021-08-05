Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

