VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $728.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,905,568 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

