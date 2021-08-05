Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 12,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,500. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 622.58 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

