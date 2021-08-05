Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

