Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
