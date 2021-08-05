Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.47. 160,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

