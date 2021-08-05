Veracity Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 23.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $256.27 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $216.20 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

