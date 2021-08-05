Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 74 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.91 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $172.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.