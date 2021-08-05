Veracity Capital LLC Has $487,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

