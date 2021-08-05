Veracity Capital LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $301.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.60, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

