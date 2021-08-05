Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

Shares of VGR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 705,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,090. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

