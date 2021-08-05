VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

