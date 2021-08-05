Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA remained flat at $$6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $576.93 million and a PE ratio of -63.18. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

