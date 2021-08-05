Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.400 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.