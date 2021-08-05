Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
