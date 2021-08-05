Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $4,778,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

