Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $226.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

