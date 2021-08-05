Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,698. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

