Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,349. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.