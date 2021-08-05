Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lessened by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.08. 16,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $242.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

