Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.23. 25,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

