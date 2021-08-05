Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. 122,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,021. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05.

