Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,500. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.