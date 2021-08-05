VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 496.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.