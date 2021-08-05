Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Up to $12.77

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $13.34. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 12,643 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,375,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

