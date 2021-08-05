Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 2.9%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33). Approximately 640,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 550,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.