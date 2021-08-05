Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 640938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of £566.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Richard Moffitt acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

