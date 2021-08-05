Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 28,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,899,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

