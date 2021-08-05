Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upland Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 264,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

