Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 4,696,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,979. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

