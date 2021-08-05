Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

