UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $421.54 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

