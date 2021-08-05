United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $190.48. 107,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,972. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.28 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

