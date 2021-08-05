United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $190.79 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

