United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.46

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 39929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

