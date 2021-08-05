Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Unisys stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unisys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

