UniLend One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.50 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00915317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00096539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043339 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

