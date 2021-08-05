UniFarm (UFARM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,540.00

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, UniFarm has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $11,540.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniFarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,014.76 or 1.00086602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00826209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.