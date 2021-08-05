UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,262. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $9,465,250. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

