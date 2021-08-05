UBU Finance One Day Volume Reaches $19,663.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $245,679.12 and approximately $19,663.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,793,560 coins and its circulating supply is 8,711,466 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

