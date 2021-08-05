UBS Group AG Takes Position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, EVP Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,040 shares of company stock valued at $334,739.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

William Penn Bancorp Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

