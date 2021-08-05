UBS Group AG Takes $30,000 Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

